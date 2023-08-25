 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
120.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Saline River Farms expansion project will bring 400 new jobs to Williamson County

Groundbreaking
Pixabay

CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. -- A groundbreaking is taking place Friday morning to celebrate the expansion of Saline River Farms.

This event will take place at the new Saline River Farms site at 8894 Illinois 166 in Creal Springs at 9:45 a.m.

Governor Pritzker will also be in attendance at the event to help celebrate the new expansion project.

The Saline River Farms plant will process up to 1600 head of beef cattle per day.

This is an $80 million project which will bring 400 new jobs to Williamson County.

