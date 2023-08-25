Saline River Farms expansion project will bring 400 new jobs to Williamson County

CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. -- A groundbreaking is taking place Friday morning to celebrate the expansion of Saline River Farms.
This event will take place at the new Saline River Farms site at 8894 Illinois 166 in Creal Springs at 9:45 a.m.
Governor Pritzker will also be in attendance at the event to help celebrate the new expansion project.
The Saline River Farms plant will process up to 1600 head of beef cattle per day.
This is an $80 million project which will bring 400 new jobs to Williamson County.