Ryan Seacrest to take place of Wheel of Fortune's host Pat Sajak after 40 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Seacrest
Jmk7 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

(WSIL) -- Ryan Seacrest said he will take over Pat Sajak's spot in Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest posted the news on his Instagram account in the late morning hours on Tuesday.

The post is as follows...

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything from you during this transition."

Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called "Click" for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

