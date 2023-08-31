Rural Health gives free Narcan today in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day

ANNA, Ill. -- Rural Health is observing International Overdose Awareness Day today, August 31, with a Narcan distribution event.
The event will take place at the company's main clinic in Anna. Attendees will have access to free Narcan while supplies last and can witness a balloon release at noon.
“Overdose Awareness Day is a very impactful day for anyone that’s lost someone to opioid addiction or anyone that may be currently struggling”, says Chase Hileman, the Community Outreach Coordinator. “With our distribution event, we’re hoping to educate and equip the community with the tools necessary to potentially save lives."
Narcan, officially called Naloxone HCI, is a medication given to those in danger of overdosing. The drug is able to reverse an opioid overdose quickly and potentially save a life.
Those interested in the event must be at least 18 years old to receive a dosage of the Narcan.
For more information, call Rural Health's Case Managers at 618-833-4471.