Rounds of thundershowers -- Slightly cooler weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Multiple chances of on and off steady rain is expected early Saturday and diminishing going through the rest of the weekend.
Saturday: Rain jackets and boots kind of day today! A few showers could rumble off a few sounds of thunder going through the later afternoon. SSW winds eventually becoming NNW driven, gusting more than 20mph at times. Morning lows are into the lower and mid 50's and are forecast to rise into the mid and upper 60's by the late afternoon.
Sunday: Breezy and cooler.
Morning lows will be into the lower to mid 40's on top of a cool rain in will make for a cool start! A few isolated showers will continue through Sunday morning and early afternoon. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the lower 60's, another cool end to the weekend, especially with winds from the WNW gusting at times over 30mph.
Monday: Dry and breezy.
Morning lows are forecast to be into the lower 40's eventually rising by the late afternoon into the lower 60's, making it another cool day. Partly cloudy but some areas may see thicker cloud decks overhead. Winds from the NW at times gusting over 25mph.
Looking ahead it looks to very slowly start to warm up and then the next chance of rain looks to be much later in the week.
Have any outdoor sporting events you want to plan for?
