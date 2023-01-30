 Skip to main content
...Freezing Drizzle and Sleet May Create Slippery Road
Conditions...

Pockets of freezing drizzle, mixed with sleet at times, will
continue this morning and early afternoon across portions of
southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. This may lead to
additional slick spots developing on roads, bridges, overpasses,
and sidewalks.

If venturing outdoors, use extra caution. Drivers should slow down
and leave extra room between your vehicles and others.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east this afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Round 2: More sleet & freezing rain expected this evening

WSIL -- A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect again for much of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky at 3 p.m. Monday and go until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

1_30 TIMING.jpg

The next round of light winter weather will move in later this afternoon, likely around the time school is letting out in southeast Missouri. For Illinois and Kentucky, arrival will be closer to sunset.

1_30 MIX.jpg

Temperatures will be considerably colder with this round, so the precipitation type is expected to be mostly sleet across much of Missouri and Illinois. A little snow could also mix in, especially north of Route 13 in Illinois. Farther south, freezing rain will be more likely, especially in the Missouri Bootheel and near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

Sleet will start to wrap up around midnight, but freezing drizzle will remain possible overnight and into early Tuesday morning. While amounts will be on the lighter side, even small amounts of ice can lead to very slick and dangerous travel. Roads could become very icy tonight.

By daybreak Tuesday, another lull in winter weather is expected, but cold temperatures may keep icy conditions around much of the day.

Another wave of light freezing rain is possible Tuesday evening, mainly along and south of Highway 60 in Missouri and near the Kentucky/Tennessee line. Chances for winter weather Tuesday evening are much lower in southern Illinois.

