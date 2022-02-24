Round 2 brings a mix of freezing rain & rain by midday Thursday

WSIL -- A lull in most of the winter weather overnight will be shortlived as Round 2 arrive later this morning.
Many interstates and main highways are mostly clear this morning, but side streets and secondary roads are very icy. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots could also be very slick.
Temperatures are gradually expected to warm, even going above freezing across western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. West of I-57, temperatures will be slightly cooler, resulting in more freezing rain. One degree will make a difference between freezing rain and just rain.
Freezing rain could be moderate to heavy at times, where minor ice accumulation on tree limbs and many other elevated surfaces is expected to occur. Slick travel could once again develop, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated surfaces.
By tonight, rain and freezing rain wrap up, but temperatures dropping back into the lower 20s by Friday morning could cause some refreezing.
