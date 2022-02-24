 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an
inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and
southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet
accumulation expected today.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and
southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above
freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except
for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to
remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and
southeast Missouri today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Round 2 brings a mix of freezing rain & rain by midday Thursday

WSIL -- A lull in most of the winter weather overnight will be shortlived as Round 2 arrive later this morning.

Many interstates and main highways are mostly clear this morning, but side streets and secondary roads are very icy. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots could also be very slick.

Temperatures are gradually expected to warm, even going above freezing across western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. West of I-57, temperatures will be slightly cooler, resulting in more freezing rain. One degree will make a difference between freezing rain and just rain.

Freezing rain could be moderate to heavy at times, where minor ice accumulation on tree limbs and many other elevated surfaces is expected to occur. Slick travel could once again develop, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated surfaces.

By tonight, rain and freezing rain wrap up, but temperatures dropping back into the lower 20s by Friday morning could cause some refreezing.

ILLINOIS ROAD CONDITIONS: HERE

MISSOURI ROAD CONDITIONS: HERE

KENTUCKY ROAD CONDITIONS: HERE

