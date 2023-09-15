Roughly 30 inmates released from Williamson County Jail ahead of end of cash bail, up to 85 total to be released

MARION, Ill. -- Roughly 30 inmates were released on Friday from the Williamson County Jail ahead of the cash bail coming to an end on Monday. This total could be up to 85 soon as more are said to be released.
"This is phase one which will occur between now and Sunday evening right before we roll over to the 18th of September," Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said.
Sheriff Diederich said he was extremely concerned about this.
"I'm concerned because the individuals we released today, not all, but most of them had charges or believed to have committed felony level offenses," Sheriff Diederich said. "In many cases they may have had prior felonies and be convicted felons and we are releasing those individuals back out on the street and I'm extremely concerned as a sheriff."
Sheriff Diederich said these inmates are individuals who face a range of charges and they have a corresponding victim involved with the charges they face.
"At the end of the day, this is not a great day for law enforcement. I think Southern Illinois is fairly united in the message that we're not pleased with this. And, as sheriff as Williamson County, I am familiar with the voters of Williamson County and I don't think this is something they would have chosen," Sheriff Diederich said. "However, it is the law of the land. We will adhere to the law, but we fully intend to be out on the streets, we intend to make it very clear that those that commit criminal activity in Williamson County will still be held accountable and we will do so under the rule of law."
He also said they have to look forward and look to what will be taking place on Monday and go from there.
"Anybody that commits a felony offense or Class A Misdemeanor, they will still be arrested, they will still be brought to the jail. Felonies will be required to come to the jail. With misdemeanors, they do have the option to cite and release but the majority of them will still come to the jail, fingerprinted, photographed and so forth," Sheriff Diederich explained. "Discretion with misdemeanors that they can be processed here and immediately released. Felonies and misdemeanors, they can be held here up to 48 hours and during that course of time they will be heard by a detention hearing by a judge. If they meet one of three different requirements under the statute, and they can be held in custody beyond that 48 hours."
Illinois was the first state to eliminate cash bail as a condition of pretrial release from jail.