Return to early spring as cold & damp weather settles in

WSIL -- Chilly and damp start to the day as a few light showers track in from the west. Rain is struggling to overcome a dry, east wind, resulting in a lot of the rain evaporating as it falls out of the clouds.
Today is not an all day washout, but a few light showers may linger into the afternoon. Clouds, rain, and the east wind will make for a cold day with highs only in the mid 40s.
Another disturbance will move in from the southwest on Thursday. This will bring more widespread light rain for much of the day. Rainfall amounts over the next few days will remain small, with most only picking up around 0.25".
Dry weather will return Friday, but it is short-lived. Another system will bring more cold rain Saturday night. While there has been some talk about snow with this storm system, temperatures will likely be too warm, resulting in a chilly rain.
Temperatures for the next 7 to 10 days will remain below average with the majority of days only in the mid to upper 40s. This could bring a freeze to the region towards the middle of next week.