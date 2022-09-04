 Skip to main content
'Remembering Our Fallen' exhibit up through Sep. 7

Remembering our Fallen exhibit

WAPPAPELLO, MO - A Labor Day exhibit will be up through September 7 at Lake Wappapello to honor those who died in military services. 

The 'Remembering Our Fallen' exhibit opened over the holiday weekend at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center at the popular lake in southeast Missouri. 

The exhibit features a wall of photos commemorating Missouri service men and women who have died since Sept. 11, 2001 in action. The members are from all branches and feature both military and personal photos. 

There are also notes included on the wall. 

Opening ceremonies were performed on Saturday, Sept. 3 and the exhibit will be open through Sept. 7. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during that time. 

