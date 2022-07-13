 Skip to main content
Refreshing! Break from the high heat & humidity through Friday

  • Updated
WSIL -- Refreshing! Slightly cooler and less humid air has arrived, as temperatures overnight have dropped back into the low 60s.

7_13 today 1.jpg

Winds will be light from the north, keeping the humidity down, but plenty of sunshine will bring temperatures into the upper 80s.

7_13 humid.jpg

The humidity will remain tolerable through the end of the week, but temperatures will gradually begin to warm back into the lower 90s by Friday.

A few small disturbances could bring a few storms into the area this weekend, primarily Sunday.

7_13 cpc.jpg

Enjoy the break from the extreme heat this week, next week looks like another heat wave for much of the Midwest!

