Refreshing! Break from the high heat & humidity through Friday

WSIL -- Refreshing! Slightly cooler and less humid air has arrived, as temperatures overnight have dropped back into the low 60s.
Winds will be light from the north, keeping the humidity down, but plenty of sunshine will bring temperatures into the upper 80s.
The humidity will remain tolerable through the end of the week, but temperatures will gradually begin to warm back into the lower 90s by Friday.
A few small disturbances could bring a few storms into the area this weekend, primarily Sunday.
Enjoy the break from the extreme heat this week, next week looks like another heat wave for much of the Midwest!