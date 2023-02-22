Record highs today; storms likely this afternoon

WSIL -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. as south winds could gust 40-45 miles per hour.
Very warm and windy to start to the day with a few isolated showers also possible this morning.
Near record high temperatures are likely this afternoon as readings in the low to mid 70s will be common.
While a few isolated showers are possible this morning and into the early afternoon, more heavier, widespread rain is expected by mid to late afternoon. A few isolated strong wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible with the strongest storms.
Rain quickly exits this evening, but temperatures will remain very mild through the night.
Temperatures Thursday will jump into the mid to upper 60s by midday, but a cold front arriving during the afternoon will start sending temperatures downward.
By Friday morning, temperatures will bottom in the upper 20s.