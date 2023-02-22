 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Record highs today; storms likely this afternoon

WSIL -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. as south winds could gust 40-45 miles per hour.

Very warm and windy to start to the day with a few isolated showers also possible this morning.

Near record high temperatures are likely this afternoon as readings in the low to mid 70s will be common.

While a few isolated showers are possible this morning and into the early afternoon, more heavier, widespread rain is expected by mid to late afternoon. A few isolated strong wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible with the strongest storms.

Rain quickly exits this evening, but temperatures will remain very mild through the night.

Temperatures Thursday will jump into the mid to upper 60s by midday, but a cold front arriving during the afternoon will start sending temperatures downward.

By Friday morning, temperatures will bottom in the upper 20s.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

