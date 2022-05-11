 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Record breaking heat Wednesday, spot shower can't be ruled out

  • Updated
  • 0
5_11 record.jpg

WSIL -- Warm & muggy this morning, temperatures overnight only falling into the lower 70s.

Another hot and humid afternoon, possibly the hottest of the week. Temperatures will peak 89-91º Wednesday afternoon and with the humidity factored in, the heat index will run 94-98º.

5_11 heat.jpg

A spot shower or t-storm can't entirely be ruled out during the day, mainly east of the Mississippi River. Chances for rain remain low, but don't be surprised if there's one or two pop up showers Wednesday.

5_11 rain chances.jpg

Slightly drier air will move in from the east on Thursday, likely bringing the humidity down a bit Thursday afternoon. Despite that, it's still going to be hot with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

The weekend brings some relief from the heat as morning temperatures drop back into the lower 60s and afternoons in the lower 80s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and a few more are expected Sunday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Tags

Recommended for you