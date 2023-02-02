Ready for a warm up? You're in luck this weekend!

WSIL -- WATCH for black ice this morning, anything that thawed a bit on Wednesday will be frozen again this morning. Remember, if it looks wet, chances are it's ice.
It will be warmer this afternoon and melting on secondary roads and side streets will begin to speed up. Temperatures will likely be warmest, in the low to mid 40s, in areas along the I-64 corridor where there is not as much ice on the ground. Farther south, temperatures will be slightly cooler since more ice is on the ground.
Refreezing will once again be likely in areas tonight as another cold front arrives and temperatures plummet.
By Friday morning, strong winds will push temperatures into the teens with wind chills below 5º.
While there will be a lot of sunshine Friday afternoon, it will remain cold with highs only in the upper 20s.
The cool down is short-lived as south winds pick up this weekend and send temperatures into the 40s Saturday afternoon, and then into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.