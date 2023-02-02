 Skip to main content
...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH
THE MORNING...

Water remaining on untreated roadways will likely refreeze
before sunrise, if not already. This will result in more black
ice formation across the area early this morning. Secondary
roadways will likely remain sleet and ice covered. Be prepared for
rapidly changing road conditions if traveling this morning.

Ready for a warm up? You're in luck this weekend!

WSIL -- WATCH for black ice this morning, anything that thawed a bit on Wednesday will be frozen again this morning. Remember, if it looks wet, chances are it's ice.

2_2 today.jpg

It will be warmer this afternoon and melting on secondary roads and side streets will begin to speed up. Temperatures will likely be warmest, in the low to mid 40s, in areas along the I-64 corridor where there is not as much ice on the ground. Farther south, temperatures will be slightly cooler since more ice is on the ground.

Refreezing will once again be likely in areas tonight as another cold front arrives and temperatures plummet.

2_2 temps.jpg

By Friday morning, strong winds will push temperatures into the teens with wind chills below 5º.

While there will be a lot of sunshine Friday afternoon, it will remain cold with highs only in the upper 20s.

2_2 temps 1.jpg

The cool down is short-lived as south winds pick up this weekend and send temperatures into the 40s Saturday afternoon, and then into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.

