Rare cold front brings snow & dangerous wind chills

WSIL -- Ready or not, here comes one of the more impressive cold fronts you'll see in this region.
Temperatures this morning are mild with many in the lower 40s. The cold front will begin to move in by midday, quickly sweeping across the region during the early afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Thursday.
At 12 p.m., temperatures in Carbondale will be in the lower 40s still, but by 3 p.m., temperatures will nosedive into the teens. Strong winds will accompany the cold front, gusting to 40 miles per hour along and behind the front.
There will likely be a burst of rain, sleet, and snow right along the front. With temperatures falling rapidly, conditions could go down hill very quickly. Snow may briefly get lighter just behind the cold front, but it will become moderate to, at times, heavy again from mid afternoon through the early evening. Snow will end from west to the east 7-9 p.m.
From around 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., travel is not advised. Strong winds along with blowing/falling snow could potential create near whiteout conditions at times.
Arctic air continues to spill in tonight, likely dropping temperatures below 0º by Friday morning. Wind chills will approach -30º in some locations. This kind of cold can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in under 15 minutes.
Temperatures will remain below 10º in many places Friday with wind chills remaining -10 to -15º most of the day.
Frigid air will continue through the weekend with highs staying well below freezing through Christmas Day.
A clipper-like system will bring the next chance for light snow on Monday.