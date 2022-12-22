 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher amounts of snow cannot be
ruled out if heavier snow bands develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Rare cold front brings snow & dangerous wind chills

  • Updated
  • 0
12_22 web 1.jpg

WSIL -- Ready or not, here comes one of the more impressive cold fronts you'll see in this region.

12_22 today 1.jpg

Temperatures this morning are mild with many in the lower 40s. The cold front will begin to move in by midday, quickly sweeping across the region during the early afternoon.

12_22 winter.jpg

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Thursday.

12_22 timing.jpg

At 12 p.m., temperatures in Carbondale will be in the lower 40s still, but by 3 p.m., temperatures will nosedive into the teens. Strong winds will accompany the cold front, gusting to 40 miles per hour along and behind the front.

There will likely be a burst of rain, sleet, and snow right along the front. With temperatures falling rapidly, conditions could go down hill very quickly. Snow may briefly get lighter just behind the cold front, but it will become moderate to, at times, heavy again from mid afternoon through the early evening. Snow will end from west to the east 7-9 p.m.

12_22 snow 1.jpg

From around 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., travel is not advised. Strong winds along with blowing/falling snow could potential create near whiteout conditions at times.

12_22 wind chill warning.jpg

Arctic air continues to spill in tonight, likely dropping temperatures below 0º by Friday morning. Wind chills will approach -30º in some locations. This kind of cold can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in under 15 minutes.

Temperatures will remain below 10º in many places Friday with wind chills remaining -10 to -15º most of the day.

Frigid air will continue through the weekend with highs staying well below freezing through Christmas Day.

A clipper-like system will bring the next chance for light snow on Monday.

