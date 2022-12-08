 Skip to main content
Rainy Thursday & more rain likely this weekend

  Updated
WSIL -- A really soggy morning with widespread, steady rain moving through the region.

By noon, rain will become a little more scattered, gradually tapering off by the evening. Temperatures today will range from the mid 40s along the I-64 corridor to the lower 50s in western Kentucky.

A couple of showers are also possible early Friday morning, but there will be a lot more dry time Friday afternoon. Despite the front moving through, temperatures Friday afternoon will be quite warm with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another round of rain is expected Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy Saturday, especially in southeast Missouri along Highway 60 and eastward along the Ohio River.

Dry weather returns Sunday and Monday, but another big storm system will bring more rain and potentially a few t-storms next Tuesday.

