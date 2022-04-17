Rainy Sunday -- Cloudy and mild Monday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Sunday's high is forecast to reach into the mid to upper 50's for most of the region.
Showers will continue to move through most of our Missouri counties this morning and eventually ease up in the afternoon.
By later afternoon showers will begin to move back into the region with a few heavier showers and even thunderstorms into the 4-6pm hours and be out of the region shortly after midnight.
Clouds will linger around into Monday morning.
By Monday morning, temperatures will be into the lower 40's and rise up into the mid 50's by late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy morning transitioning to partly cloudy by the afternoon hours.
Tuesday looks to have some pop up showers into the afternoon hours ahead of a High pressure system ahead of a warm front.
Rain chances rise after 1am going into Wednesday.
By Wednesday, heavier showers are expected into the early morning hours and persisting into Thursday.