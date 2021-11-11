Rainy start to Veterans Day, but sunny & windy afternoon

WSIL -- A line of heavy rain and occasional embedded thunderstorms will work northeast across the region through the early morning hours.
The rain is ahead of a cold front which will sweep through mid to late morning. Winds will turn to the west and become quite strong during the afternoon with gusts up to around 20-25 miles per hour possible.
While the day will begin on the wet side, sunshine is likely to return by the afternoon.
A secondary cold front will bring a few more light showers on Friday and MUCH colder air to start the weekend.