Rainy Friday, but frost possible later this weekend

WSIL -- It's a very wet morning with steady rain occurring areawide overnight. The heaviest rain occurred in parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois where more than 2" has fallen.
This morning, rain will gradually shift to the southeast, settling into western Kentucky where very little dry time is expected throughout the day. Much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will see some dry time starting around mid-morning and extending through at least the mid afternoon hours.
Another wave of heavier rain is expected to track north and east late this afternoon, mainly impacting far southeast Illinois and western Kentucky.
Eventually, after midnight, rain will clear out of our region, but colder air will begin settling in.
Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 40s, but the wind may it feel like it's in the upper 30s.
Clouds will settle back into the region during the afternoon, especially in southern Illinois. Northwest winds will be blowing 15-20 miles per hour and temperatures will only be in the mid 50s.
Precautions to protect sensitive plants should be taken Saturday evening. Patchy frost is possible by Sunday morning, especially in Illinois. Clouds and a light breeze should still keep frost development somewhat limited.
Frost development looks much more likely in the region late Sunday night and into Monday morning as winds go calm and skies clear.