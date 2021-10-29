Rainy Friday, but drying out over Halloween weekend

WSIL -- Another damp morning as a slow moving system spins through the region.
Showers will likely remain widespread through mid-morning. By lunchtime, showers will be more isolated, but another batch of widespread light rain is likely to pivot around the low later this evening.
Overnight, rain will finally end, but a cool, breezy, and cloudy Saturday is expected.
Needing some sunshine? Sunday should bring some, which will help bring temperatures back into the lower 60s.
Halloween can feature a wide range of weather. It's been hot, bitterly cold, rainy, and snowy. In fact, in 1993, 3-5" of snow fell on Halloween!
While cool this year, trick-or-treating should go off without a hitch Saturday and Sunday night.