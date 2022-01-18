Rain to snow mix possible for Wednesday -- cold temperatures to follow

WSIL(Carterville,IL)-- Early morning temperatures were into the lower to mid 20's with a clear sky, later switching to partly cloudy by noon.
Afternoon high is expected to reach into the mid 40's with a low into the 30's.
Later into the evening the winds will begin to pick up from the SSW.
By Wednesday, early morning temperatures are forecast to be in the 30's with a high into the lower 40's.
A cold front is expected to make its way into the region, starting out as rain and by later into the evening temperatures will drop fairly quickly into below freezing - during this time rain is forecast to transition to a mix of precipitation.
We can expect traces of ice and black ice on the roads.
Winds from the WNW will gust at times near 20mph, making temperatures feel on the cooler side.
By Thursday morning temperatures will be into the teens and with gusty winds, the wind chill values could make it feel like temperatures are below zero. Most of the day will be under clouds, which will later move out of the region.