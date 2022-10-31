Rain this morning, but dry for trick-or-treating

WSIL -- Happy Halloween! It's a rainy start to the day with light showers and patchy drizzle slow tracking to the north and northeast.
Rain will gradually track east, likely exiting much of the region by mid to late afternoon. Low clouds will keep temperatures fairly steady with most only in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Trick-or-treating will be rain-free and mild. Temperatures by 7 p.m. in the mid to upper 70s.
As the upper-level system exits, a big ridge will build along the Gulf Coast. This will bring very warm weather to kick off the month of November.
HALLOWEEN CLIMATOLOGY IN CARBONDALE:
Average High: 63º
Average Low: 40º
Warmest: 86º (1950)
Coldest: 20º (1925)
Wettest: 2.80" (1932)
Snowiest: 3.7" (1993)