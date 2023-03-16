Rain this evening & frigid air this weekend

WSIL -- A lot warmer this morning with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 40s as clouds have increased from the west.
South winds will increase throughout the day with gusts over 30 miles per hour becoming common by this afternoon. It will remain warm today with highs from 60 to 65 degrees.
Most of the day will be dry, but as a cold front approaches, rain will be increasing towards the later afternoon and evening. Severe storms are not anticipated, but some thunder and lightning is likely.
By sunrise on Friday, rain will be exiting to the east, and strong northwest winds will be ushering in much cooler air.
Afternoon highs on Friday will only be in the lower 40s and the wind will be making it feel like it's only in the mid 30s.
This weekend will be very winter-like. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 20s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will be around 20º below average with temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s.