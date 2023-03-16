 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain this evening & frigid air this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- A lot warmer this morning with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 40s as clouds have increased from the west.

3_16 today 1.JPG

South winds will increase throughout the day with gusts over 30 miles per hour becoming common by this afternoon. It will remain warm today with highs from 60 to 65 degrees.

3_16 rain 2.JPG

Most of the day will be dry, but as a cold front approaches, rain will be increasing towards the later afternoon and evening. Severe storms are not anticipated, but some thunder and lightning is likely.

By sunrise on Friday, rain will be exiting to the east, and strong northwest winds will be ushering in much cooler air.

Afternoon highs on Friday will only be in the lower 40s and the wind will be making it feel like it's only in the mid 30s.

3_16 low.JPG

This weekend will be very winter-like. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 20s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will be around 20º below average with temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you