Rain showers Friday; turning MUCH colder for the weekend

WSIL -- Pack an umbrella to start Friday! Most of the rain holds off until this afternoon, with a line of light rain expected to move in from the northwest ahead of a strong cold front.
Temperatures are likely to warm into the low to mid 50s by lunch time, but as the rain arrives, we'll slip back into the upper 40s by late afternoon.
A strong cold front will sweep through overnight, dropping temperatures into the lower 20s with wind chills running around 10º.
High temperatures Saturday will be below freezing, especially in southern Illinois.
Another fast moving clipper could bring a few light snow showers Sunday, but measurable accumulation is unlikely. A light dusting on grass is all that is expected.
The next big weather impact is expected Thursday of next week. Our region is likely to be on the WARM side, amounting to rain and possibly a few t-storms.