Rain showers and cool Saturday -- Warm and sunny Sunday

Carterville, IL (WSIL) -- Saturday morning temperatures are already near the afternoon high.
Temperatures will range from the mid 40's to lower 50's with an overnight low into the upper 30's.
By Sunday, the first day of spring, things begin to feel spring-like.
Sunday's high's are forecast to be into the upper 60's with an overnight low into the mid to upper 40's.
By Monday, forecast high's are expected to be in the mid to upper 60's with an overnight low into the lower 50's.
Precipitation forecast:
Saturday: Rain showers will continue to move through the region and should be exiting just before noon. Clouds are forecast to move out of the region by late evening.
Sunday: No rain is forecast.
Monday: A few passing clouds, warmer temperatures. A chance to see rain showers move in ahead of a cold front in the evening hours.
Tuesday: Widespread rain and thundershowers.
March and the start of spring typically brings in a rollercoaster of weather.
