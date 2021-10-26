Rain returns by Thursday

The blue skies we enjoyed today will likely be back for Wednesday.
Rain is expected to return to the region Wednesday night. The storm system is showing signs of slowing which would slow the arrival. Currently looks like we will get a nice Wednesday a dry Wednesday evening but rain before Thursday morning.
Low clouds, brisk winds and persistent light rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Showers could linger into Saturday morning if the storm continues to slow.
Temperatures will be seasonal Wednesday but not move much while the low clouds are camped out over the region. We could see temperatures hold in the 50s for a a couple of days. I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.