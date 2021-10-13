Rain returns ahead of big weekend cool down

WSIL -- Pack an umbrella, wet weather is set to return this morning.
A warm front will be lifting across the region this morning, leading to the development of scattered showers and storms, especially by around mid-morning.
Severe weather is unlikely, but brief heavy rain and lightning is possible.
The afternoon will generally be dry, but it will be warm and a bit breezy.
More wet weather is expected Thursday and Friday as a slow moving cold front stalls across the mid-Mississippi Valley.
Finally, the front sweeps through Friday afternoon, ushing in the coolest air of the season by the weekend.