Rain moving in, setting up a cold & soggy Saturday

WSIL -- Cold & wet Saturday. Rain will move in from the west throughout most of the morning. While it will be light, temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s will make for somewhat miserable conditions at times.
By this afternoon, the widespread rain will be shifting east of our region. A few showers will remain possible, but they should be scattered at best. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs only in the lower 40s.
Sunday will be a much better day to be outside. A little sunshine is possible by the afternoon and temperatures will be running near average with highs in the upper 40s. Similar weather is also expected Monday.
A large storm system will track into the Central U.S. on Tuesday. Out ahead of the rain, mild and windy weather is expected with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will become very likely by Tuesday evening with the possibility of pockets of heavy rain. Thunder and lightning is possible, but the severe storm threat is likely to stay south of our region.
Showers will likely linger into Wednesday morning before coming to an end.
In the wake of the rain, much colder air will spill in through the remainder of the week.