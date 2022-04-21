Rain moves out this morning, warmest air of the season moves in

WSIL -- The heaviest rain is exiting to the east, but a few showers will remain likely through at least mid-morning.
By this afternoon, rain will come to an end and warm, more humid air will begin to arrive from the south. Temperatures will peak in the lower 70s today.
The warmest air of the season so far arrives Friday and Saturday with temperatures likely to peak in the lower 80s. It will be the first 80s since October 14, going back 190 days!
For those planning to head out to a lake and soak up the warmth, be aware that the wind will be pretty strong from the south.
Mild weather sticks around through Sunday, but as a cold front approaches from the northwest, rain chances will once again ramp up by Sunday evening.