Rain moves out, cooler, less humid air moving in

WSIL -- A few showers and t-storms remain possible in the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky through the early afternoon. Farther north, a cold front sweeping through will begin ushering in cooler, less humid air by this afternoon.
High pressure will build in behind the cold front, setting the stage for a very pleasant start to the week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 80s and the humidity will remain fairly tolerable for late August.
By midweek, temperatures gradually creep back into the upper 80s and the humidity gradually increases also.
Once the rain clears out this morning, wet weather will be hard to come by for the next 5-7 days.