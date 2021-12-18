Rain moves out, but cold air moves in

WSIL -- Rain will gradually clear to the southeast in the wake of a cold front. Winds will pick up behind the front from the northwest, ushering in cooler air and adding a chilly to the air the rest of Saturday.
Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s, especially in southern Illinois. Isolated slick spots can't be ruled out Sunday morning where puddles have frozen.
Quite a bit of cloud cover is expected Sunday which will keep temperatures from warming up very much. Highs are only expected in the upper 30s Sunday afternoon.