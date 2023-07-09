Rain moves out and more dry conditions move in

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --The rain showers are slowly moving out, bringing in more calm and peaceful weather.
Sunday evening: A few isolated showers will continue to move through parts of southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee. Most of southern Illinois is clearing out and will be beautiful dry weather through the evening. Evening temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60's.
Monday: Morning lows will be into the lower to mid 60s with afternoon highs forecast to reach into the mid and upper 80's. Mostly sunny, a few passing clouds. Winds light from the NNE 5-10mph.
Tuesday: Morning lows will be into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's. More humid air will be coming back. A few more clouds will build into the region with a very stray chance of a shower or two into the morning hours.
Going into Wednesday and Thursday more chances of showers and storms will come back. Along with the rain chances, our temperatures will climb back up into the lower 90's with more humidity on the way.
Heading out? Don't forget to check the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store. You'll have the forecast no matter where you are in the country with one simple click.