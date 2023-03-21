Rain moves in this afternoon, flooding possible later this week

WSIL -- Milder this morning than the last few days with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Dry conditions are expected this morning, but pack along an umbrella as rain chances will be ramping up this afternoon. Showers will increase across southeast Missouri by lunch time, then rain will spread into southern Illinois and western Kentucky throughout the mid to late afternoon. Rain will generally be moderate and steady through the evening.
A few showers will remain possible early Wednesday morning, but most will likely catch a break from the rain by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be considerably warmer Wednesday afternoon as warm, humid air begins to move in from the south.
Dry weather will generally remain in place through Thursday morning, but another round of wet weather is expected Thursday evening through at least Friday morning. Rain is likely to be heavy with widespread 2-3" possible. Flooding is pretty likely in some areas later this week.
This weekend, Saturday is expected to be dry with temperatures around 60º in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon, but a few more showers are possible by Sunday evening.