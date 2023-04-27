Rain moves in this afternoon & evening, more wet weather possible this weekend

WSIL -- Pack an umbrella this morning, rain chances will be increasing throughout the day.
This morning, a few scattered showers are possible across southeast Missouri, gradually increasing into southern Illinois and western Kentucky by lunch time.
Right now, the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected towards the later afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible, especially this evening.
Friday will have smaller rain chances and will also be a little warmer with highs bouncing back into the upper 60s.
A much bigger storm system will settle into the Great Lakes this weekend. That will push a cold front through on Saturday, likely producing a few scattered showers.
On the back side of the low, a few isolated showers may stick around into Sunday.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday ahead of the cold front, but highs will dip into the lower 60s by the end of the weekend.