Rain & isolated t-storms expected Saturday night & Sunday morning

WSIL -- Rain will overspread the area this evening becoming widespread by 9 p.m. Temperatures will remain warm enough that no winter weather is expected, though a few isolated t-storms are possible.
The heaviest rain tonight is expected to occur across western Kentucky where more than 1" is possible and isolated totals could even top 2" near the KY/TN line. Farther north, amounts will be lighter with 0.5-1" along the I-64 corridor.
Rain will quickly end Sunday morning as a cold front crashes in from the north. Temperatures will begin to gradually drop Sunday afternoon with some readings in the lower 30s by 3 p.m.
Temperatures will once again dip well below freezing by Monday morning with readings in the teens and lower 20s.