Rain floods neighborhoods in Union City, TN, prompts rescues

UNION CITY, Tenn. -- More than a foot of rain has fallen in the past 48-hours in Union City, Tennessee, causing flooding to several areas.
The water has flooded streets, cars and homes. This has caused emergency personnel to rescue residents throughout the city.
In some areas, police waded through water that was waist deep to get to people needing help.
The Union City Fire Department said there are shelters available for those who evacuated their homes.
The Union City Middle School, Second Baptist Church in Union City and Calvary Baptist Church are available.