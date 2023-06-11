 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ today to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms across
the area this afternoon will produce dangerous lightning and
locally higher wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft. If lightning is sighted
or skies turn threatening, head to shore immediately and seek
shelter indoors until conditions improve.

&&

Rain exits this evening, much cooler to start the week

WSIL -- Scattered showers & storms continue to gradually track southeast across the region as a storm system is now moving east of the area.

By around 7 p.m., most of the rain will be exiting to the south and east as cool, less humid air filters in from the north.

Monday will be a rather cool day for mid-June with high tempreatures only in the mid to upper 70s. That's 5-10º below average for this time of year.

The cool down is short-lived, with temperatures moderating towards the middle of the week. By Wednesday, highs in the mid to upper 80s will return.

Our region will be on the edge of a big heat dome centered over Texas and northern Mexico. There will likely be clusters of storms on the edge of this heat dome, but our region might be too far north to get in on the wet weather midweek.

The pattern breaks down towards the end of the week with a few showers & storms possible by Friday and Saturday, but timing and amounts are still uncertain at this time.

