Rain exits this evening, much cooler to start the week

WSIL -- Scattered showers & storms continue to gradually track southeast across the region as a storm system is now moving east of the area.
By around 7 p.m., most of the rain will be exiting to the south and east as cool, less humid air filters in from the north.
Monday will be a rather cool day for mid-June with high tempreatures only in the mid to upper 70s. That's 5-10º below average for this time of year.
The cool down is short-lived, with temperatures moderating towards the middle of the week. By Wednesday, highs in the mid to upper 80s will return.
Our region will be on the edge of a big heat dome centered over Texas and northern Mexico. There will likely be clusters of storms on the edge of this heat dome, but our region might be too far north to get in on the wet weather midweek.
The pattern breaks down towards the end of the week with a few showers & storms possible by Friday and Saturday, but timing and amounts are still uncertain at this time.