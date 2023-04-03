Rain ends this morning, very warm next few days

WSIL -- A Flood Advisory is in effect this morning for parts of Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, and Perry counties in southern Illinois until 7 a.m.
Thunderstorms on the south side of a stalled boundary have tracked over this same area much of the night, resulting in 1-2" of rainfall along Route 154 and Route 14.
Rain should start to wane pretty quickly towards sunrise. By this afternoon, some sunshine and south winds will push temperatures into the lower 70s.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of spring so far with highs pushing into the lower 80s.
There are a lot of question regarding storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. For one, there is a strong "cap" Tuesday evening. Some models try to develop a few storms across central and northern Arkansas late Tuesday afternoon and evening and track these into the Ozarks, including southeast Missouri. If this occurs, then these storms could be strong with hail, strong winds, and potentially a few tornadoes.
Farther east in southern Illinois, the risk for severe storms is a little lower as the "cap" in the atmosphere is even stronger, likely keeping most of the storm threat limited.
A strong cold front is expected to sweep across the region Wednesday morning. A line of showers and occasional t-storms is possible along the front, but the severe storm threat appears to be lower at this time.
In the wake of the cold front, the second half of the week will be much cooler. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will only be in the upper 50s. Friday afternoon, temperatures will remain below average with highs in the lower 60s.