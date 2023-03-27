Rain ends quickly this morning, much cooler start to the week

WSIL -- A few light showers are tracking across southern Illinois this morning, but the rain will not be around very long. By mid-morning, rain will be track out of the area, but northwest winds and clouds will stick around.
This afternoon will be much cooler than yesterday, highs today will only be in the lower 50s.
The cool weather will stick around through Wednesday morning. In fact, patchy frost and even a light freeze is possible across parts of southern Illinois.
Winds will turn back out of the south by Wednesday afternoon, pushing temperatures to around 60º.
Spring-like temperatures will return later this week with highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and pushing to around 70º on Friday.
A big storm system will take aim at the Midwest on Friday afternoon. Showers and storms will likely increase across the region. A few strong storms are possible, especially Friday evening. Rainfall amounts right now are expected to be 0.50-1.00" on average with localized amounts higher.