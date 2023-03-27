 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.
Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at
Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday was 22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rain ends quickly this morning, much cooler start to the week

  • Updated
  • 0
3_27 web.jpg
3_27 headlines.jpg

WSIL -- A few light showers are tracking across southern Illinois this morning, but the rain will not be around very long. By mid-morning, rain will be track out of the area, but northwest winds and clouds will stick around.

3_27 today.jpg

This afternoon will be much cooler than yesterday, highs today will only be in the lower 50s.

3_27 Freeze.jpg

The cool weather will stick around through Wednesday morning. In fact, patchy frost and even a light freeze is possible across parts of southern Illinois.

Winds will turn back out of the south by Wednesday afternoon, pushing temperatures to around 60º.

Spring-like temperatures will return later this week with highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and pushing to around 70º on Friday.

3_27 SPC.jpg

A big storm system will take aim at the Midwest on Friday afternoon. Showers and storms will likely increase across the region. A few strong storms are possible, especially Friday evening. Rainfall amounts right now are expected to be 0.50-1.00" on average with localized amounts higher.

