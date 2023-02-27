 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CST to 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At the onset of the wind event, a narrow
line of showers and isolated thunderstorms may help to further
enhance wind gusts early this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rain ends early; warm & windy Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
2_27 wind advisory.jpg

WSIL -- Very fast moving showers and occasional t-storms will track east/northeast across the region through 7 a.m. By mid-morning, rain will be exiting to the east.

2_27 wind gusts.jpg

A Wind Advisory is in effect today until 3 p.m. Wind gusts from the southwest will gust 40 to 50 miles per hour. This is enough that a few isolated power outages are possible.

2_27 today.jpg

By this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s across southern Illinois. In Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel, temperatures will likely climb into the lower 70s.

Temperatures will be a hair cooler on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s, but the winds will be much lighter.

2_27 rain 1.jpg

Another very active pattern will set up through the second half of the week. By Wednesday afternoon and evening, showers and t-storms will be increasing, especially in Kentucky and the Bootheel.

2_27 rain.jpg

While a few more showers are possible Thursday, the main focus will be on another potent system set to track into the Midwest Friday. The track of this system is still uncertain, but right now, it appears that most of our region will experience heavy rain. There is a chance that rain briefly changes to heavy wet snow, but confidence on this occurring is low.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you