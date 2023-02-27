Rain ends early; warm & windy Monday

WSIL -- Very fast moving showers and occasional t-storms will track east/northeast across the region through 7 a.m. By mid-morning, rain will be exiting to the east.
A Wind Advisory is in effect today until 3 p.m. Wind gusts from the southwest will gust 40 to 50 miles per hour. This is enough that a few isolated power outages are possible.
By this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s across southern Illinois. In Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel, temperatures will likely climb into the lower 70s.
Temperatures will be a hair cooler on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s, but the winds will be much lighter.
Another very active pattern will set up through the second half of the week. By Wednesday afternoon and evening, showers and t-storms will be increasing, especially in Kentucky and the Bootheel.
While a few more showers are possible Thursday, the main focus will be on another potent system set to track into the Midwest Friday. The track of this system is still uncertain, but right now, it appears that most of our region will experience heavy rain. There is a chance that rain briefly changes to heavy wet snow, but confidence on this occurring is low.