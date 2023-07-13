 Skip to main content
Rain ending early this morning, but unsettled pattern continues into the weekend

WSIL -- Any light rain lingering around after sunrise will gradually diminish and should wrap up by 9 a.m. at the latest.

7_13 TODAY 3.jpg

A lot of clouds around today will keep temperatures down, but the humidity will continue to run on the high side.

More isolated to scattered storms may develop this afternoon during the heat of the day, but pinpointing the exact location of storms is difficult. This isolated storms will fade away fairly quickly later tonight as daytime heating subsides.

7_13 THREAT TRACKER.jpg

Another upper-level disturbance Friday evening will likely aid in developing more storms. An isolated strong storm or two is possible with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Yet another disturbance could bring more wet weather Saturday, especially in the morning hours.

Finally, the boundary moves south by Sunday, leading to a slight drop in humidity levels and a brief break from the unsettled pattern.

