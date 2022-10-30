 Skip to main content
Rain continues Sunday -- Isolated showers expected for Monday

amounts.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Heavy showers at times this morning bringing some much-needed rain across the extreme drought region. More rain is on the way. 

drought.jpg

Sunday: Showers and thundershowers continue to move through the region. If you have plans in the morning, expect heavy downpours at times. Towards the afternoon becoming more scattered into the evening. High: 65. Low: 50.

Monday: Isolated showers will continue into the morning hours. A few lingering showers will be possible into the evening. Mostly Cloudy. High: 64. Low: 50

rain chance.jpg

Tuesday: The low pressure finally moves completely out of the region, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. High: 71. Low: 54. 

7day.jpg

More rain is forecast into the midweek. 