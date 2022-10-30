Rain continues Sunday -- Isolated showers expected for Monday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Heavy showers at times this morning bringing some much-needed rain across the extreme drought region. More rain is on the way.
Sunday: Showers and thundershowers continue to move through the region. If you have plans in the morning, expect heavy downpours at times. Towards the afternoon becoming more scattered into the evening. High: 65. Low: 50.
Monday: Isolated showers will continue into the morning hours. A few lingering showers will be possible into the evening. Mostly Cloudy. High: 64. Low: 50
Tuesday: The low pressure finally moves completely out of the region, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. High: 71. Low: 54.
More rain is forecast into the midweek.