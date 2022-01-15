 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Minor Accumulation of Snow Possible through Sunday...

A storm system will bring two rounds of wintry precipitation to
the region. The first will be mainly across southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois today as rain mixes with and transitions to snow
from north to south. Accumulations should average well below an
inch across most of the area, but may near or exceed an inch in
some locations west of a line from Pinckneyville to Murphysboro
Illinois and Perryville to Poplar Bluff Missouri. Most of the snow
accumulation should be on grassy and elevated surfaces, and any
impact to travel should be minor with warm ground temperatures and
air temperatures near or above freezing.

The second round of wintry precipitation is expected across mainly
southern portions of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday.
Accumulations may near or exceed an inch along and south of a line
from Murray to Greenville Kentucky. And it's possible that up to 2
inches of snow could accumulate in far southeastern sections of
the area, especially near the Tennessee border south of Elkton and
Hopkinsville. Minor travel impacts may develop across far southern
sections of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday, especially
on untreated roads and elevated surfaces.

Please continue to monitor the latest forecast and check road
conditions before you travel.

Rain changing to snow this morning, but not much accumulation expected

  • 0
1_15.jpg

WSIL -- Rain is beginning to change to snow from the north and the change over will continue southward through the morning.

The highest chance for accumulation will be across counties bordering the Mississippi River in both Illinois and Missouri. Any accumulation will be light and mostly confined to grass.

By this afternoon, most of the precipitation will be in the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee as the system pivots eastward and stay south of our region. There's still a chance a band of heavier snow just barely clips the southern reaches of our viewing area.

Meanwhile, to the north, colder, drier air will begin to drop in with temperatures dipping into the teens and lower 20s by Sunday morning.

No snow or rain is expected Sunday, but it will be cold day with temperatures only in the lower 30s and wind chills and in the low to mid 20s.

Tags

Recommended for you