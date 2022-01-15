Rain changing to snow this morning, but not much accumulation expected

WSIL -- Rain is beginning to change to snow from the north and the change over will continue southward through the morning.
The highest chance for accumulation will be across counties bordering the Mississippi River in both Illinois and Missouri. Any accumulation will be light and mostly confined to grass.
By this afternoon, most of the precipitation will be in the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee as the system pivots eastward and stay south of our region. There's still a chance a band of heavier snow just barely clips the southern reaches of our viewing area.
Meanwhile, to the north, colder, drier air will begin to drop in with temperatures dipping into the teens and lower 20s by Sunday morning.
No snow or rain is expected Sunday, but it will be cold day with temperatures only in the lower 30s and wind chills and in the low to mid 20s.