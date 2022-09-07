 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain chances & humidity briefly trending lower

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Patchy fog this morning, mainly in creeks and river valleys. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s and the humidity is still running high this morning.

9_7 today 1.jpg

While a stray shower still can't entirely be ruled out, rain chances Wednesday will be much lower. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s during the afternoon, but a northeast wind will begin ushering in drier air and lowering the humidity levels by the end of the day.

9_7 rain.jpg

Thursday and Friday will be dry days with pleasant air in place. Enjoy it, because wet weather returns in the way of scattered storms this weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you