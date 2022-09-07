Rain chances & humidity briefly trending lower

WSIL -- Patchy fog this morning, mainly in creeks and river valleys. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s and the humidity is still running high this morning.
While a stray shower still can't entirely be ruled out, rain chances Wednesday will be much lower. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s during the afternoon, but a northeast wind will begin ushering in drier air and lowering the humidity levels by the end of the day.
Thursday and Friday will be dry days with pleasant air in place. Enjoy it, because wet weather returns in the way of scattered storms this weekend.