Rain! Best chance for widespread rain in weeks

WSIL -- Wet Wednesday! Rain chances will ramp up throughout the morning with showers and occasional thunderstorms becoming likely across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois by 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A line of showers will gradually track east and southeast through midday, tracking into western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel by around 2-4 p.m.

Severe storms are unlikely, but gusty winds and brief heavy downpours will be possible.

By tonight, the rain will exit as the cold front sweeps across the region.

In the wake of the front, temperatures will dip into the mid 40s by Thursday morning and only warm into the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Despite the rain today, as relative humidity plummets and winds become strong from the northwest, the field fire threat will be high Thursday and Friday afternoons.

