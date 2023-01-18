Rain & a few strong storms possible today

WSIL -- A strong storm system will track out of the Plains into the Midwest today, bringing heavy rain and potentially a few strong storms.
Rain will increase through the morning, becoming widespread by early afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain and occasional thunder and lightning will be possible through around 3 p.m.
As wind shear aloft increases, the threat for a few stronger storms will go up. Instability will be meager, which should keep the threat somewhat limited. Should strong storms develop, the timing would be from around 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The main threat is isolated damaging winds, but a brief tornado can't entirely be ruled out, especially in the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has this region outlooked in a Level 2 (out of 5).
Temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s, but as the south flow increases, readings by this afternoon will range from the lower 50s in southern Illinois to the mid 60s in western Kentucky. This evening, temperatures will continue to rise with 60s common from Route 13 and areas southward.
By Thursday morning, rain will have come to an end. Temperatures in the morning will still be in the upper 40s, but strong west/southwest winds will usher in colder air with readings dipping back into the lower 40s by the later afternoon.
Quiet, more seasonal weather is expected Friday and into the first part of the weekend.