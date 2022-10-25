Rain & a few storms expected Tuesday

WSIL -- RAIN! It's in the forecast Tuesday, so dust off that rain gear!
A few showers are possible early this morning, but most will be very hit and miss.
By mid-morning, showers and potentially a few storms will become widespread across southeast Missouri.
Tracking to the northeast, this line of rain and storms will move into southern Illinois and western Kentucky around lunchtime.
A few strong storms are possible through early afternoon. The main threat is strong winds, but a brief tornado can't entirely be ruled out, especially in the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky.
By mid to late afternoon, the heaviest rain will be tracking east of the region, but a few showers will linger into the evening.
Temperatures ahead of the rain will be in the lower 70s with strong winds blowing from the south. By the afternoon, temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s.
By Wednesday morning, the rain will be done, but temperatures will be much cooler.