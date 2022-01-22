Quiet, but cold evening; the next cold front arrives Sunday

WSIL -- Temperatures will quickly cool into the 20s this evening, but then stall as southwest winds and cloud cover move in after midnight.
By Sunday morning, temperatures will be hovering near freezing and rise into the lower 40s by late morning. A cold front is set to sweep through around midday, shifting winds back to the north and dropping temperatures during the afternoon back into the lower 30s by 3 p.m.
The cool down is brief, as temperatures jump back into the upper 40s by Monday afternoon.
A quiet stretch of weather over the next seven to ten days with very low chances for rain and snow.