Pro life protestors gather outside Carbondale City Hall ahead of new abortion clinic opening

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens of people from congregations throughout southern Illinois took to Carbondale City hall Tuesday evening protesting the opening of a new abortion clinic.
The protest was peaceful.
"No more Roe Vs. Wade must end and we speak life, we speak life dear lord God and nothing is going to stop us," shouted one protestor.
On May 9th Choices: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health announced the expanding of its services and open a clinic in Carbondale.
There are mixed feelings througout the region.
But Tuesday everyone in the group gathered outside City Hall was on the same page trying to get Carbondale City Council members to do something to stop the clinic from opening.
"We hope to influence them to change the zoning and we hope to show them that the public is against this clinic that is a murder clinic and that we want the City Council to understand that and change the zoning to disallow them in this entire city and not just the current place they've picked out," said Eagles Nest Watch Ministries Senior Elder Earnest Newton.
The City of Carbondale issued a statement saying:
“The clinic will be located in a BPL- Planned Business District, and because medical facilities are a permitted use within a BPL district, CHOICES does not need approval from the City or City Council at this time. Even if the City Council were inclined to stop the development, there are no legal remedies available.”