Precautionary boil water order issued for multiple Southern Illinois communities

BENTON, Ill. -- A precautionary boil water order has been issued for multiple communities in Southern Illinois.
Rend Lake Intercity Water Superintendent Tony Furlow said the Rend Lake Conservancy District had a water main break on Wednesday, August 9th.
This leak was found to be in Benton on the water transmission line. This line serves multiple community members in Southern Illinois including...
- West City
- Hill City
- Buckner
- Christopher / North City
- Greenwood Creek-Nation
- Mulkeytown
- Tamaroa
- Du Quoin
- Sesser
- Valier
- Zeigler / Cleburne
- Royalton
- Colp
- Cambria
Furlow said the water service has been fully restored to all parts of our distribution system.
However, because of the temporary disruption of service, they issued a precautionary boil water order until further notice. This is for all Rend Lake water customers in aforementioned areas.
Furlow said water customers should bring their tap water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using the water for drinking or cooking.
He did add that the water was okay to use for other uses, including bathing and washing.