Precautionary boil water order issued for multiple Southern Illinois communities

  • Updated
Boil water order

BENTON, Ill. -- A precautionary boil water order has been issued for multiple communities in Southern Illinois.

Rend Lake Intercity Water Superintendent Tony Furlow said the Rend Lake Conservancy District had a water main break on Wednesday, August 9th.

This leak was found to be in Benton on the water transmission line. This line serves multiple community members in Southern Illinois including...

  • West City
  • Hill City
  • Buckner
  • Christopher / North City
  • Greenwood Creek-Nation
  • Mulkeytown
  • Tamaroa
  • Du Quoin
  • Sesser
  • Valier
  • Zeigler / Cleburne
  • Royalton
  • Colp
  • Cambria

Furlow said the water service has been fully restored to all parts of our distribution system.

However, because of the temporary disruption of service, they issued a precautionary boil water order until further notice. This is for all Rend Lake water customers in aforementioned areas.

Furlow said water customers should bring their tap water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using the water for drinking or cooking.

He did add that the water was okay to use for other uses, including bathing and washing.

