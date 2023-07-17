 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT
/MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES


IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  POSEY

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN,
JONESBORO, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY,
MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH,
PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND,
VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Power outages reported across the region after storms pass through area

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Storms pushed through the area throughout the evening on Monday causing power outages in multiple communities.

Windy conditions, rain and lighting were the main concern as the storms left many in the dark. These are causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to restore power throughout the area.

Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 7.17.23 8:05 p.m.

Illinois:

Union County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Jackson County - 33 Customers Out

Williamson County - 7 Customers Out

Alexander County - 170 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 8 Customers Out

Pope County - 0 Customers Out

Hardin County - 0 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 0 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out

Franklin County - 0 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 0 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 1,967 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 185 Customers Out

Butler County - 2 Customers Out

Perry County - 1 Customers Out

Madison County - 0 Customers Out

Wayne County - 0 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 299 Customers Out

Scott County - 2,521 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 0 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 0 Customers Out

Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 0 Customers Out

McCracken County - 6 Customers Out

Livingston County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County - 0 Customers Out

Ballard County - 24 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 674 Customers Out

Hickman County 0 Customers Out

Fulton County - 0 Customers Out

Graves County - 0 Customers Out

Calloway County - 0 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

